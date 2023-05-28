West Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that it was the BJP that attacked the state minister Birbaha Hansda's vehicle on Friday in the name of the Kurmi community.

Addressing TMC's 'Jan Sanjog Yatra' in West Medinipur she condemned the attack that took place on Friday. Banerjee said, "Minister Birbaha Hansda's car was attacked by the Kurmi community yesterday. I believe BJP did this in the name of the Kurmi community, raised slogans and attacked Birbaha Hansda's car. Kurmi community never does this."

Also Read | Netherlands: Police Arrest 1500 Climate Activists at Protest.

TMC chief further said that the BJP's work is to change everything but they cannot end her party.

"No matter how hard they try, they can neither end Bengal nor TMC. Sometimes changes in law, characterization, education, religion, and demonetization. Every change comes. Next time they themselves will be changed. They just changed it and now again changed it. Their work is to change everything. Just want that their names remain for lakhs of years. For one who does good work, his/her name remains in the heart. One who does evil works is called evil, atheist, and unfaithful," said Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read | Top Cannes Film Festival Award Goes to ‘Anatomy of a Fall’.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee visited the Egra area of Purba Medinipur district to meet family members of those killed and injured in a blast in an illegal fireworks factory there on May 16 in which 12 people were killed and apologised for the incident.

"The Egra incident has opened our eyes, I would like to apologize for this incident. Our government has decided that in the next two weeks, a report will be prepared under the leadership of the Chief Secretary, under which a green firecracker cluster will be formed," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)