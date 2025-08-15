Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (SSKM) Hospital in Kolkata to meet students who fell sick during the Independence Day celebration on Friday.

Atleast 39 students fell sick during the Independence Day celebration at Red Road on Friday.

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I have met all the students individually. In today's generation, students are constantly dieting. They do not have food on time. When doctors give them a discharge certificate, they will be sent home. Except one, all are well now. The police and other departments are coordinating to ensure everyone returns home safely."

Doctors said that they are under observation now. The Chief Minister extended her wishes on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee hoisted the tricolour flag at Red Road in Kolkata.

In a post on X, CM Mamata Banerjee shared, "On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I pay my respects to our ancestors - their patriotism and fearless sacrifices made this day possible. On this day, I also pay homage to this land, the birthplace of Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Prafulla Chaki, Kanailal Datta, Bipin Chandra Pal, Pritilata Waddedar, Matangini Hazra, Masterda Surya Sen, Binay-Badal-Dinesh, Bagha Jatin - and many such golden sons and daughters. This Bengal stood tall and fought against foreign powers, against injustice and oppression. The spirit of struggle runs in our blood. Even today, we roar against injustice."

"We also bow our heads in reverence to the pioneers of the Bengal Renaissance - Raja Rammohan Roy, Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, who gave us 'Barnaparichay', Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, whose famous saying was 'As many opinions, so many paths', Swami Vivekananda, who raised our heads high in the global arena, Bankim Chandra, whose song 'Vande Mataram' (now our national song) resonated across this nation. And I pay homage to Rabindranath Tagore, who taught us 'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high', who sang of 'Bengal's soil, Bengal's water', inspiring our love for the motherland, and wrote 'Jana Gana Mana', which is today the national anthem of this independent nation," she shared.

She also paid her respect to all the visionaries who, since the time of the Bengal Renaissance, reshaped Bengal and India.

"In the days to come, our struggle to uphold the honour of every citizen will continue on the path shown by these pioneers. Our goal is to build the golden nation that our freedom fighters dreamt of. I am certain that in this struggle, the people will stand by our side," she added. (ANI)

