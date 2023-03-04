Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested Congress leader Koustav Bagchi from his residence in North 24 Parganas district.

According to the police, Congress leader and High Court lawyer Koustuv Bagchi (32) was arrested on the charges of 120B/153/ 354A/ 504/505/506/509 of the Indian Penal Code, registered in Burtolla Police Station.

He will be produced before a lower court today. Further proceedings into this matter are on, officials added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

