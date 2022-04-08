Kolkata, Apr 8 (PTI) The West Bengal government constituted a 10-member committee to examine the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and assess the need for a state-level policy on education, officials said on Friday.

The committee will evaluate steps taken by states such as Maharashtra and Kerala in the education sector after NEP 2020 was unveiled by the Centre, they said.

"In this context, the committee would also examine the recent UGC guidelines," an official said.

Among the members of the committee are Columbia University professor Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, Jadavpur University vice-chancellor Suranjan Das, NIT Durgapur director Anupam Basu and Harvard University professor Sugata Bose, he said.

