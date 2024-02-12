Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 12 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday morning, arrived in Sandeshkali, after cutting short his visit in Kerala and reached Kolkata earlier today.

Trinamool Congress supporters held placards and black flags in protest against Bose as his convoy arrived in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

"I was in Kerala organising a week-long Bengal festival there, to showcase the best that is there in this cultural heritage of this great land. When I heard the shocking and shattering tale of the incidents that took place in Sandeshkhali, I cancelled my program there. I am going to Sandeshkhali to see for myself what is the real Sandesh..." Bose told ANI on his arrival at Kolkata airport.

"I will react (to the violence) after seeing that place," Governor Bose said.

The Governor had previously instructed the State government to submit a report on the violence that broke out in Sandeshkhali on Friday, the Raj Bhavan stated.

In a recent incident in the Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal, agitated villagers set fire to the poultry farm belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shivprasad Hazra.

Locals, particularly women, marched through various sections of

Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam.

Local residents claimed that

Shivprasad Hazra took over their land against their will, leading to their agitation and subsequent protest against the TMC leader. Despite a significant police presence in the area in response to the protests, the villagers set fire to the poultry farm of Trinamool leader Shivprasad Hazra.Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and alleged that being a woman, she had failed to protect ST women in Sandeshkhali violence.

Majumdar said, "The way reports are coming out of violence and rape cases in Sandeshkhali shows that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and Shiv Prasad Hazra have established their aristocratic rule and inflicting pain on women from the ST caste. Being a woman, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to protect women in Sandeshkhali." (ANI)

