Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI): West Bengal Governor, CV Ananda Bose, on Thursday called on 89-year-old iconic Manipuri dancer Debjani Chaliha at her residence in Kolkata.

The governor discussed various aspects of Manipuri dance with her and also informed her about 'Mission Kala Kranti' - an initiative aimed at promoting Bengali and Indian art forms, which has been launched recently at Raj Bhavan.

Bose also interacted with some of the students from Debjani Chaliha's dance school, Meitei Jagoi.

Earlier this month, Mission Kala Kranti was launched by the West Bengal Governor in order to promote the art and culture of West Bengal and India.

The logo for the initiative was launched by Bose in the month of September, when Bose while addressing the public at the launch event, said that Kala Kranti is meant for the comprehensive and wholesome development of art and culture in the country.

"Raj Bhawan is dedicating itself to the promotion of art and culture in Bengal...it is a wide realisation throughout the world that it is the soft power that matters and not the hard power (military or economic power)...soft power is represented by art, culture and heritage and India has the richest repository of culture and tradition," said Bose.

He further said, "We did not come in even on 30th place in the world in displaying soft power. Kala Kranti is meant for the comprehensive and wholesome development of art and culture in the country and this will not remain confined to West Bengal, it will be extended to other states as well with their cooperation." (ANI)

