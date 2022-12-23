Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday said that the joyous occasion of Christmas may provide an opportunity to reaffirm the people's faith in the country's cultural heritage, spirit of friendship and fraternity among all sections of society.

Conveying his heartiest greetings to the people of West Bengal, Bose said that the ideals of peace, amity and sacrifice may prevail.

In a message, the governor said that the inspiring message of Christmas is that if there is crucifixion there is resurrection.

Bose expressed his best wishes for the well being of the people of the state on the occasion.

