New Delhi, Dec 23: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has prepared the narco test report of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing and dismembering the body of his live-in partner, Shraddha Walker, in the national capital, sources said on Friday.

"The narco test report is ready and the investigating officer has been informed to collect it," said a senior police official. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala Withdraws Bail Plea Applied ‘Erroneously’ in Delhi’s Saket Court.

Earlier, doubts about the bone pieces recovered from the Mehrauli forest area belonging to the victim were set at rest after the extracted DNA matched with her father's samples.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Sagar Preet Hooda said that the police received the DNA test report from the CFSL and the polygraph test from FSL, Rohini.

The post-narco test of Poonawalla, conducted inside the Tihar jail by FSL officials, concluded on December 2.

The accused was arrested on November 12.

The Delhi Police recovered 13 bone pieces after the accused revealed that he had dumped the victim's body pieces in the forest. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Weapons Used by Aaftab Amin Poonawalla To Chop Up Victim’s Body Recovered, Say Sources.

Blood samples were recovered from the bathroom and kitchen, by forensic officials from their Chattarpur house, where both Poonawalla and Walkar had shifted on May 15, three days before her murder.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

"It is a positive development and a push to the ongoing investigation, which will help us to present a powerful case in court," said an official.

"The autopsy of the bones will be conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The investigators will send a questionnaire to the medics who will prepare the autopsy report, which will help gain all relevant information regarding the case," said sources.

Procuring significant results from the autopsy has been difficult, since the recovered body parts were in a decomposed condition, said an official, adding that a portion of the jaw or a fragment of the skull may help investigators to determine the time of death by carbon dating process.

Shraddha and Aaftab met through the dating app 'Bumble' in 2018. They came to Delhi on May 8 before shifting to Chattarpur area on May 15.

Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha on May 18, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them at various places over a period of 18 days.

