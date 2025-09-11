Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): Indian nationals were seen crossing the India-Nepal border at Panitanki in Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Thursday and returning home as tensions continue to mount in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to ANI, one of the Indian nationals who returned from Nepal conveyed that he is returning from the Dhulabari area of Nepal, where he used to work in a plywood factory.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Marginally Up, Nifty Near 25,000 Amid Mixed Global Cues.

"We are coming from Dhulabari in Nepal. I used to work in a plywood factory there. The work there has stopped, so we have returned to India..." he said.

Nepal is experiencing significant turmoil due to youth-led protests against the government's alleged corruption and a controversial social media ban, which has resulted in widespread violence, arson, and vandalism, severely disrupting daily life.

Also Read | Acharya Vinoba Bhave Birth Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Social Reformer, Says 'His Thoughts Inspire Pursuit of Building Viksit Bharat'.

The situation was triggered amid protests that began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Till now, 30 people have been killed and over 1000 injured in clashes with security forces. Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.

Public frustration deepened further when the "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens.

Meanwhile, Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah 'Balen' voiced his support for the proposal to appoint former Chief Justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki, as the head of an interim government.

He called on Nepal's youth to remain calm and patient amid the ongoing protest and political upheaval after nationwide demonstrations against alleged corruption in the country.

His statement comes as Nepal navigates a period of uncertainty, with political parties and stakeholders seeking consensus to ensure a smooth transition and maintain stability in the country after the country witnessed a widespread movement led by young people called 'Gen Z' to demand accountability and transparency from the government. The movement had led to the resignation of several ministers in the government, including the resignation of KP Sharma Oli as Prime Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)