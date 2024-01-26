Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], January 26 (ANI): Kantha embroidery artist Takdira Begum of Bolpur has been conferred with Padma Shri. She is among the eight Padma Shri recipients from the state.

Takdira Begum, who has been doing such work for the past 30 years, has been awarded for her work at the district, state as well as at national levels.

"Yesterday, I came to know that I got the award... I am getting this award for Kantha stitches. Feeling very good. I am very happy. I have been working for 30-35 years. I have received district awards, state awards, and national awards, and my wish was to get the Padma Shri," Takdira Begum told ANI.

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

Thirty of the awardees are women, and the list also includes eight persons from categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

The Awards Committee is headed by Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Last year, the government announced 106 Padma Awards, including three duo cases. The list then comprised six Padma Vibhushans, nine Padma Bhushans, and 91 Padma Shri Awards.

Nineteen of the awardees were women, and the list also included two persons from the category of foreigners: NRI, PIO, OCI, and seven posthumous awardees. (ANI)

