Malda (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): A peace meeting was held in Malda at the district level on Sunday ahead of Eid festivities as well as Ram Navami festivities following the recent violence between two groups in Mothabari area of West Bengal.

Public representatives and all stakeholders were invited to attend the meeting.

SP Malda Pradeep Kumar Yadav said, "Today we held a peace meeting at the district level in which public representatives and all stakeholders were invited. Religious and financial institutions, as well as social personalities, were asked to participate and all stakeholders readily participated in this and everyone committed to discuss and resolve the issues. We had a very fruitful meeting where everyone committed that they will take care of the Eid festivities as well as Ram Navami festivities."

He further said that their would be further meetings ahead of Ram Navami festival.

"We already had block level meetings, gram panchayat level meetings and micro-level meeting for both the festivals. At present we have made 63 arrests in the cases, police patrolling is going on. We have two CEO rank officers, 4 additional SPs, 12 DSPs. Situation is under control. We are conducting route marches and countering fake messages," he added.

Earlier BJP state President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar was stopped by police while he was on his way to the violence-affected Mothabari (Malda).

On Saturday Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim said that the situation is completely under control and 61 people have been arrested.

Speaking to ANI, ADG Jawed Shamim said, "The situation in Mothabari is completely under control. Till now, 19 cases have been registered, and 61 people have been arrested in this matter...Soon, the situation will be completely normal. Today, there have been no incidents (of violence) in the region."

IGP North Bengal Region, Rajesh Kumar Yadav said that more than three companies of the forces have been deployed.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav said, "The situation in Mothabari is now peaceful. We have deployed more than 3 companies of the forces. The specialised forces from the state headquarters are deployed, and they are patrolling the area. We have already made more than 50 arrests in this case, and the investigation is proceeding. Shops have started opening."

Sukanta Majumdar blamed the administration and the police for the clashes.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "If they (the state govt) will stop us from visiting Mothabari (Malda), we will protest. If they have imposed section 163 there - we will follow that, we have this democratic right with us that we can visit there; a group of over five people are prohibited, and hence, two of us can go. The administration here is very weak; otherwise, no one dares to commit such a crime in the BJP-ruled states."

BJP held a protest against Mothabari (Malda) incident on Friday.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh said, "This is Mamata Banerjee's failure. She has reached the peak of appeasement politics. Such incidents have been regularized over Hindu festivals. Mamata Banerjee instilled courage in people to say Hindus would not be allowed to stay in India. She praises British rule when in England. Till this dictatorship is removed from the state, Hindus cannot survive in the state. Police should understand that this will not go on for long, if such incidents are not taken cognizance of, people's dissatisfaction will rise."

Internet was suspended in three areas after the clashes, which broke out on March 27. (ANI)

