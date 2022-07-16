Kolkata, Jul 16 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police has seized around 10 kg of heroin from the residence of a retired Indian Navy employee in Purba Bardhaman district, an officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a complaint, a team of the STF along with local police conducted a raid at the house of the former Navy employee at Katwa town and seized huge quantities of the banned drugs as well as materials from which they were manufactured, he said.

Three associates of the accused have been detained during the raid, the officer said.

"The house was probably used to manufacture heroin from morphine-like substances. There are several people involved in this unit. We have so far arrested one. The cost of the seized drugs is several crore in the international market. We are probing into it," the police officer added.

