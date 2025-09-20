Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 20 (ANI): Members of the Swastika Yubak Sangha have constructed a 51-foot-tall Durga idol, which will be unveiled during the Durga Puja celebrations.

According to the calendar, the festival will begin with Maha Panchami on Sept 27, followed by Maha Shasthi on Sept 28, Maha Saptami on September 29, Maha Ashtami on September 30, Maha Nabami on October 1, and Bijoya Dashami on October 2.

While speaking to ANI on Friday, Kakali Biswas, President of the Puja Committee, narrated the difficulties and their commitment to constructing the 51-foot-tall Durga idol.

"It's very difficult to make. But nothing is difficult if everyone gets together and collaborates... It rains a lot, so we took all the precautions and worked accordingly... We used environmentally friendly materials," the Puja Committee President told ANI.

Bappa Paul, Secretary of Puja Committee, told ANI that their vision was to make the largest Durga idol in North Bengal.

"Our vision was to make the largest Durga idol in North Bengal. We're working to make this a reality... Swastika Yubak Sangha is a very old organisation and well-known in Durga Puja. With this in mind, we decided to do something unique this time..." Bappa Paul said.

Meanwhile, the Laketown Sreepalli Welfare Association has built a Durga Puja pandal using 10 lakh pieces of newspapers in Kolkata.

Earlier, on July 21, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a coordination meeting with the organisers of the Durga Puja Community in Kolkata. She announced Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand as a grant to each Durga Puja committee in the state.

Addressing a huge gathering, Mamata Banerjee said, "Each Durga Puja committee in West Bengal will now receive Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand as a grant fund from the West Bengal government. We organise this meeting every year ahead of the Durga puja for proper coordination, and there should be no shortcomings in traffic arrangements, drinking water, health facilities, or electricity."

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

The significance of Durga Puja extends beyond religion and is revered as a celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art, and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. (ANI)

