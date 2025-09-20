New Delhi, September 20: An encounter took place between Delhi Police and five members of the notorious Gogi Gang in the Budh Vihar area under Rohini district. The Budh Vihar SHO Karuna Sagar-led team arrested three armed criminals following the exchange of fire. During the encounter, two criminals sustained bullet injuries and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The arrested individuals have been identified as Irfan, Lalu, and Nitesh.

According to police sources, the group consisted of five criminals, two of whom managed to flee the scene. Several pistols and weapons were recovered from the apprehended criminals, who are reportedly linked to the Gogi Gang. Two criminals managed to escape. According to police sources, the arrested criminals are associated with the Gogi gang. Both criminals injured in the encounter were admitted to the hospital: The matter is currently under investigation. Man Wanted in Shalimar Bagh Rape Case Injured, Arrested in Encounter with Delhi Police.

Earlier on Friday, a man wanted in connection with an alleged rape case registered at Shalimar Bagh police station was injured and arrested following an encounter with the North-West District Special Staff team of Delhi Police, officials said. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Guddu, a notorious criminal with multiple cases registered against him, including rape, attempted murder, and armed robbery. He was currently absconding and had been released on bail in an attempt to murder case (FIR No. 279/25) registered at PS Shalimar Bagh in August 2025.

Acting on specific intelligence, Head Constable Satya Narender received information about Guddu's movement. Based on this input, a police team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Somveer Singh and supervision of Ranjeet Dhaka, ACP Operation Cell. Acting swiftly, the team laid a strategic trap near Kuda Khatta, AU Block, alongside the Munak Nahar.

At around 01:00 AM on Thursday, a suspicious person was seen coming from the CA Block jhuggis and walking toward the Ekta Camp Jhuggis. The police's informer confirmed that he was Guddu. Following this, Senior Inspector Sumit Kalkal instructed the suspect to surrender, but instead, the individual started running alongside Munak Nahar towards the CA Block Jhuggis. Inspector Somveer Singh immediately alerted the raiding team members to pursue the suspect and personally began chasing him while loudly identifying himself and warning the suspect. Delhi Police Remembers Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, Martyred in Batla House Encounter.

Attempting to flee, Inspector Somveer Singh and his team pursued the suspect. During the chase, the accused pulled out a pistol and opened fire on the police team with the intent to kill, ignoring clear warnings by the police. The bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Narsi Ram, preventing injury, the police said. In response, Head Constable Satya Narender fired a warning shot in the air and again asked the accused to surrender. However, as the accused tried to reload his weapon, HC Narender fired a second shot aimed at the lower body. The bullet struck the accused in the right leg, bringing him down.

