Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Khageswar Roy alleged that his car was attacked on Sunday late in the evening. Roy claimed that the car was attacked by BJP, CPI(M) and Congress-backed goons.

Khageswar Roy is a standing TMC MLA from Jalpaiguri's Rajganj constituency.

Roy said, "I was returning from Sannyasikata after attending a party meeting. I came out at 7.20 pm a heavy noise came up the window side and I found one portion of the window glass had been broken by pelting stones."

He alleged that it was a conspiracy made by the BJP, CPIM and Congress to stop his social work and also his party, the Trinamool Congress, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Rajganj police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will distribute around 15,000 pattas (land rights) to the landless people of Rajganj block from a public distribution programme on Monday. (ANI)

