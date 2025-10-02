Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 2 (ANI): Women in Kolkata celebrated the last day of Durga Puja, also called Maha Dashami or Vijayadashmi, on Thursday by participating in 'Sindoor Khela' at the Mudiali Club.

Anuradha Malhotra, a local, extending her wishes on the joyous occasion, said "Today is a very happy yet sad day... We play with Sindoor and pray for our well-being, but it is sad for us since Maa goes back to her home today...Durga Puja is a very joyous occasion for us..."

"Sindoor is very valuable for us Bengalis during Durga Puja... we pray for the well-being of our family on these days... It is also a sad feeling for us since Maa leaves..."Gayatri told ANI.

Foreigners also took part in the celebrations held in Kolkata.

"We have seen gorgeous pandals and it is a really special feeling for us... this is our second time attending Durga Puja in India... we have been having a lot of traditional food..." Eleanora told ANI.

"There are pandals based on different themes and we have really enjoyed the community feeling here....we are definitely planning to come back here next year..." said Beatrice.

In Siliguri, a local said that the 'Sindoor Khela' had become more symbolic for them after the power of the Operation Sindoor and connected them to the country.

"Sindoor Khela has become even more symbolic for us now because we've seen the power of sindoor in our Operation Sindoor... This tradition used to connect us with Maa Durga and our husbands, but now it also connects us with our country..." a local told ANI.

Sindoor Khela is celebrated by women applying vermilion to the idol and then smearing it onto one another, and marks the end of the five-day Durga Puja.

The day also symbolises the return of the Goddess to her celestial abode. (ANI)

