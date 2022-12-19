Kolkata, Dec 19 (PTI) West Bengal's flagship 'Duare Sarkar' or government at doorstep scheme won the Platinum Award at the Digital India Awards 2022, an official said on Monday.

The scheme was awarded by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the 'Public Digital Platforms -- Central Ministries, Departments and States' category, he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Ex-Serviceman Arrested for Killing Wife, Another Woman in Fatehgarh Kotwali.

President Droupadi Murmu will give the award to the state on January 7 at a function in Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, he added.

Since its rollout in December 2020, 'Duare Sarkar' has been held in five phases and over 6.6 crore services have been successfully delivered to the citizens through 3.61 lakh outreach camps, the official said.

Also Read | Bhairon Singh Rathore Dies at 81: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of 1971 India-Pakistan War Hero.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)