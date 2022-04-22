Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) Western Odisha, scorched by the summer heat for the last few days, got its much needed respite as it received rain during the past 24 hours in some places which caused the mercury to drop by a few notches in the area on Friday.

Capital Bhubaneswar in coastal area of the state on the other hand recorded the highest temperature of the season during the day, the met office said.

It has forecast thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in many districts of the state over the next 24 hours due to strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to the northeastern states.

The maximum will fall by two to four degrees over the next 24 hours at many places in interior Odisha. But it will subsequently rise by three-five notches across the state from Sunday, a bulletin of the weather office said.

It said Tensa town in Sundargarh district received 50.4 mm of rain till 8.30 am. There were hailstorms in some areas of western Odisha during the period.

The picture in the coastal area was a contrast.

The maximum temperature shot up to 37.8 degree celsius at Gopalpur in Ganjam district. This was six notches above normal, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Bhubaneswar settled three degrees above normal at 40.8 degree celsius and neighbouring Cuttack was 38.8 degrees, it said.

Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district and Boudh was 41 degrees each, the weather office said. PTI HMB

