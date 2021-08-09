Kochi, Aug 9 (PTI) What steps have been taken to reduce overcrowding at vaccination centres, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government.

The query was posed to the state by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and JusticeShaji P Chaly during hearing of a PIL initiated by the court on its own.

"Steps taken to reduce crowding at COVID centres should also be explained with supporting documents," the bench directed.

The PIL was initiated by the court based on news reports of crowding outside vaccination centres in the state.

The state government has been directed to submit the steps taken by it before the next date of hearing on August 11.PTI HMP SS

