Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 21 (ANI): BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday took aim at chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government alleging deterioration of law and order and increasing instances of crimes against women, children and Dalits in the State.

"The manner in which incidents are happening with women, girls, Dalits and businessmen has shredded the law and order (in the state). The highest number of cases of crimes against women have taken place in Rajasthan," Vasundhara Raje said while talking to ANI.

The former chief minister alleged that Rajasthan has witnessed the most number of cases of crimes against women, children and Dalits. Over the past 54 months there has been more than 10 lakh cases, Raje alleged.

“More than 7,500 innocent people have been murdered. Over 2 lakh cases of crime against women have been registered out of which there were 33,000 incidents of rape, which amounts to 22 per cent of the cases of the country," Raje said

“A Dalit woman was gang-raped and it is being said that police personnel were also involved (in the crime). She was speech and hearing-impaired. What will become of the state if the 'rakshak' becomes 'bhakshak'?" Raje said citing a crime in the State's Karauli village.

The incident, in which the body of a 19-year-old girl was recovered from a well in which she was allegedly dumped after being allegedly raped and murdered had created a furore in the State Assembly.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur Police recovered four charred bodies from a hut at Cherai village in Ramnagar gram panchayat of Jodhpur on July 19. As per the information, the family members were first murdered and then their bodies were set on fire. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and National Commission for Women have taken cognizance of the incident.

“Incidents of crime against women are occurring in the CM’s home region but they are all silent," Vasundhara Raje said adding that Rajasthan was now topped the country in rape cases. The BJP leader said that according to media reports, 18 murders are taking place daily in Rajasthan and accused the State police of not taking decisive actions.

“A rape took place in Vaishali Nagar, within 5 km range of the Chief Minister's house… a girl was raped in Karauli, she was shot, acid was poured on her and then she was thrown into the well, her body was recovered from the well. In Alwar a girl is gang raped and murdered,” the former chief minister said.

Raje said that the manner in which law and order are deteriorating in the State, the Congress government has no right to continue in power.

“What is happening When and how will (such incidents) stop,” Raje asked stating that crimes against women was at its peak in the State.

“As a woman I am hurt that women in my State of Rajasthan are suffering Such a government has no right to prevail. It if had any shame it will resign immediately,” Raje said. (ANI)

