Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Thursday made a sexist and unsavoury comment on rape in the state Assembly.

Speaking in the Assembly, Kumar said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position which you are."

The senior Congress MLA's remark was made when MLAs began to demand time from Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues in the Assembly. When the Speaker asked how the Session would be conducted if the time was allotted to everyone.

"Whatever you decide I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can't control or regulate the system ,my concern is about the business of the house, it has also to be covered," the Speaker told the members.

To this the Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar made the offensive remark and other members including the Speaker was seen and heard laughing. (ANI)

