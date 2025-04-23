Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): Following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh called it a complete failure of the Home Ministry on Wednesday and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Kunal Ghosh said, "This is a complete failure of the Home Ministry. How did the terrorists enter by crossing the border? Pahalgam is very far from the border. They indiscriminately fired on the tourists. There was no resistance there. No central force was there. How is this possible? It is a complete failure of the Union Home Minister, and why has the Union Home Minister Amit Shah not resigned?"

He said that the stand of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is clear on this terror attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ghosh said, "A high-level neutral investigation should be conducted into the incident as this is a matter related to the border and internal security of the nation. The BJP makes big claims, but again and again, there is failure on the border. Why did this attack happen? Who was behind these attacks? What was the intelligence doing?"

CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that three residents from the state were among those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The victims are identified as Bitan Adhikari from Kolkata, Samir Guha from Kolkata, and Manish Ranjan from Purulia.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee also expressed condolences to the families and assured them of the state's support during this difficult time.

Taking to social media, X, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "As per the latest updated information made available to us, three persons from our State have died in the most unfortunate Kashmir violence. All arrangements are being put up by our administration at Delhi Airport to help the family members of the victims and their onward journey to Kolkata. Our Resident Commissioner's office in Delhi is in touch with the family members. I am personally overseeing, and our senior officers are working hands-on."

"A grim hour for all of us. Our victims are: Bitan Adhikari (of Baishnabghata, Kolkata), Samir Guha (Sakher Bazar, Kolkata), and Manish Ranjan (Jhalda, Purulia). No words are enough as a condolence for their families, even while my heart goes out to them. We stand by the families," the post further reads.

The attack, which unfolded on Tuesday in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district, turned a place once known for its tranquillity into a site of mourning. The attack was one of the biggest terror attacks in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag, to nab the perpetrators of the attack. (ANI)

