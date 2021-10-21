Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 21 (ANI): Launching a veiled attack on the top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh alleged that "selective dementia" happens to the "silent majority" after civilian killings have increased in the Valley.

People who have travelled abroad know how airport checks happen &...being called a 'Pakistani' in the Western world is abuse. Do you want to become a society like that?Do you want when someone calls you Kashmiri, it's an offence? said Lt Gen KJS Dhillon,Col,Rajputana Rifles in Srinagar.

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh pointed out that terrorism started in Kashmir around the 1990s when globalisation came into India and the world. He said Kashmir lost the opportunity to develop and flourish.

Speaking at an event, Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh said, "In any conflict or any disagreement or in any area, where ideas do not match, there is the percentage of the population which is acted against and another percentage which acts against the population. They are in single digit. A single-digit population are prosecuted. Now the 85-90 per cent so-called silent majority, where are they?"

"Where were they on January 19, 1990? Where were they in 2010? Where were they in 2016? And, where were they in the month of October 2021? They are silent majority; otherwise, they are very loud at times. We condemn them. But where were they in the history of Kashmir? Why does selective dementia (political leaders) happen when there is terrorist killing? If that man or that man or woman is not speaking for this, a Kashmiri should say you have lost the right to speak. You cannot come to a selective date and start speaking," he stated.

"Who is the loser? Our Kashmiri mother whose child was pushed into madrassa & died within a day, year. The system which came into being after 90s, took her son away either by not educating him or by getting him killed in an encounter," Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Col, Rajputana Rifles

"In 1990, the Indian economy opened up to the world economy. The benefits of the global economy or global business were started in the 1990s. On the other hand, terrorism was brought to Kashmir in the 1990s. Kashmir lost that opportunity when everyone in India and the world gained the benefits of globalisation and economic development," he emphasised.

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh said that a majority of the population in Kashmir is under 30 years of age who were grown during the era of conflicts and terrorism.

"The 66 per cent of the population who is below 30 years have grown in the conflict times. They have grown in the gun culture, and they have a scar in their psyche. They have grown through radicalisation and propaganda. So their reasoning is clouded and affected by the 30 years of their lifespan. So there is a problem there. So we need to understand the youth of 30 years and below in Kashmir have an issue," he emphasised.

Highlighting that Kashmiri women are the most adversely affected by terrorism in the Valley.

"The loser is our Kashmiri mother. Kashmiri mother whose child could not go to a proper school and got an education... whose child because of being pushed into a madrasa and indoctrinated and joined a tanzeem and lost his life within a day or a year. That Kashmiri mother's grief has to be understood. The system that came into Kashmir after 1990 has taken her child away from her by not giving proper education and job thereafter or he joined in a tanzeem and getting killed by some at somewhere. Either way the grief of the mother stamps from the rot of terrorism. We need to address that as a society," he added.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley.

The Poonch sector has seen heightened military activities in the last fortnight as nine Army soldiers have lost their lives there and operations are still on in the 16 Corps area to neutralise the terrorists.

After a lull of six months, terrorist activities have gone up in the hinterland and ceasefire violations attempts are also on the rise in the Jammu area. (ANI)

