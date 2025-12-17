By Deepika Rathour Chauhan

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The BJP appointed Nitin Nabin as the National Working President on Sunday, marking a significant generational shift in the party's leadership, raising questions about the selection of young leaders for the party's top post.

According to BJP sources, his selection is closely linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The BJP leadership aims to ensure that, by 2047, when India becomes a developed nation, the party has a mature, experienced leadership in place. With this objective, the party has begun grooming young leaders well in advance.

The source further added, "The party is also promoting several young leaders at the state level. In Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister, while in Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi has been elevated to the post of Deputy Chief Minister."

This move is seen as a strategic decision to strengthen the party's organisational structure and recognise talent from various states. Nabin, a 45-year-old Bihar minister and five-term MLA, brings rich experience in governance and party organisation to the role.

Currently 45, Nabin will be around 67 years old by 2047, giving the party a seasoned leader capable of guiding it during a crucial phase of the nation's journey. Nabin's elevation brings representation from Bihar to the party's top leadership, highlighting the BJP's commitment to regional diversity.

"Brainstorming on the name of Nitin Nabin was underway ahead of the Bihar elections; however, the election results helped him secure the post", a source told ANI.

He has a proven track record of electoral success and has held key positions, including the BJP's state in-charge for Chhattisgarh.

The process for electing Nitin Nabin as the BJP National President will begin after Uttarayan. The entire election process takes about 22 days. Once the process is complete, the National Council will convene, likely in New Delhi, to formally approve his appointment as National President.

On Nabin taking charge as BJP National Working President, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said, "... The country's youth will fulfil the country's dream, shoulder to shoulder with the BJP, as soon as he takes over the position of national executive president.

Nabin, the Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and a five-time MLA, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin brings experience in governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times.

He has served as Minister for the Road Construction Department, the Urban Development and Housing Department, and the Law Department in the Government of Bihar.

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. From 2010 to 2013, he served as the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha.

From 2016-19, he served as the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-Charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge. (ANI)

