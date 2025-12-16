Addis Ababa, Dec 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred Ethiopia’s highest civilian honour, the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, during his first bilateral visit to the country. The award was presented at a special ceremony held at the Addis International Convention Centre by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in recognition of Modi’s exceptional contribution to strengthening India-Ethiopia ties and his leadership as a global statesman.

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Modi said it was a privilege to receive the honour from one of the world’s most ancient civilisations. He also thanked Prime Minister Abiy and the people of Ethiopia for the gesture and lauded Abiy’s efforts to promote national unity, sustainability, and inclusive development. PM Modi highlighted the role of knowledge in nation-building and noted that Indian teachers have been contributing to Ethiopia’s progress for over a century. PM Narendra Modi Lauds ‘Vibrant Welcome’ in Addis Ababa, Thanks Ethiopian Counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali’s Special Gesture of Welcoming Him at Airport (See Pics and Video).

Ethiopia Confers the 'Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia' on PM Narendra Modi

#WATCH | Ethiopia has conferred its highest award- The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia on PM Modi. PM Modi is the first global Head of State/Head of Government to receive this award. pic.twitter.com/NPie16rE3E — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Dedicates 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia' Award to People of India

I’m honoured to be conferred with the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.’ I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India. https://t.co/qVFdWQgU9r — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2025

Dedicating the award to generations of Indians and Ethiopians who nurtured bilateral relations, PM Modi conveyed heartfelt thanks on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. He emphasised that the conferment marks a milestone in the India-Ethiopia partnership and strengthens the positive agenda of the Global South. The ceremony underscored the growing strategic and cultural ties between the two nations, with PM Modi reaffirming India’s commitment to supporting Ethiopia’s development initiatives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 11:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).