India News | Why You Took 2 Days to Condole the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Face-off: Rahul Gandhi Asks Rajnath

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asking him why he took two days to condole the death of 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Gandhi asked 5 questions quoting the Minister's condolence tweet.

Also Read | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

"Why insult Indian Army by not naming China in your tweet?" he asked.

"Why take two days to condole?" read his second question to Rajnath Singh. Further, he targeted Defence Minister for addressing rallies as "soldiers were being martyred."

Also Read | Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

"Why hide and get the Army blamed by the crony media? Why make paid-media blame Army instead of GOI?" he asked in his tweet.

"The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army," Singh had tweeted.

Earlier in the day, in a strong message to China after the violent face-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

"We have prayed for the welfare of humanity. We have always worked with neighbouring countries in a friendly way and cooperation. We have always tried that our differences should not turn into disputes. We never provoke anyone. But we can never compromise on country's integrity and sovereignty. We have always displayed our power in protecting the country's integrity and sovereignty," the Prime Minister said at a meeting with chief ministers over COVID-19.

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our soldiers will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are most important. And no one can stop protecting our country. India wants peace but it is capable of giving a befitting reply if provoked," he said

The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories, who are present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

Prime Minister Modi has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas on June 19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)