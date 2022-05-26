Hyderabad, May 25 (PTI) The BJP's Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said his party, when it comes to power in the state, would abolish minority reservations and provide the benefit to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and others.

He also vowed to work against religious conversions and "love jihad".

"Shall we keep quiet if my sisters are trapped and cheated in the name of 'love jihad'. Hindu society will not tolerate if the poor are made to change their religion. Bandi Sanjay will not tolerate," he said.

"We will make sure those who say 'love jihad' get a taste of lathi. We will act tough against those doing religious conversions," he said, addressing a 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' in Karimnagar on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti'.

Kumar referred to 'The Kashmir Files' films and said 'Razakar Files' would be brought out soon to open the eyes of "pseudo secularists" on the atrocities committed against "Hindu society" by the 'Razakars' during the Nizam rule.

Referring to claims of a "Shivling" being found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, he "challenged" the Owaisis of the AIMIM and the "pseudo secularists" to dig up mosques in Telangana and hand them over to Hindus if any sign of Lord Shiva is found there.

He said madrassas where unlawful activities allegedly happened would be banned in Telangana when his party comes to power in the state.

Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views, also said minority reservations would be abolished when the BJP comes to power in the state and that the benefit would be provided to SCs, STs, backward classes and the poor among upper castes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)