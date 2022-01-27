Yamunanagar (Haryana) [India], January 27 (ANI): Om Prakash Gandhi of Haryana's Yamunanagar was honoured with Padma Shri on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day for his contribution to girls' education.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday spoke to him over the phone and congratulated him for the award.

Speaker of the Assembly Gian Chand Gupta also extended best wishes reaching this residence.

"It is a matter of pride for Haryana. Om Prakash Gandhi devoted his entire life to social service and the service of girls and their education," Gupta said.

Gandhi expressed gratitude to the government for recognising his work and said that this was possible with the help of numerous people.

"This has been made possible with the help of thousands of people. I will continue to work for the education of girls. I have not done colossal work, the government has recognised it, I thank them for it," he said.

Om prakash Gandhi established Gurjar Kanya Vidya Mandir at Deodhar in Yamunanagar. In this school, girls from almost several states are getting education. (ANI)

