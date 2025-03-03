New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday said it would hear on April 7 a batch of pleas challenging the results of the Common Law Admission Test 2025 and decide the matter expeditiously.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was informed that several petitions were filed in several high courts in the country and the Supreme Court transferred all pleas to the Delhi High Court for a "consistent adjudication".

"There is a lot of anxiety in students. They are very young and some are also appearing in board examinations. Because of this uncertainty, it is causing a lot of stress in students. We want to pass an order just to facilitate how smoothly we can start," the bench said.

The court asked the counsel for the Consortium of National Law Universities to respond to the petitions within three weeks and said the matter would be expeditiously decided.

The court noted there were two set of petitions, challenging CLAT (under graduate) and CLAT (post graduate) 2025.

It directed the court registry to club all the petitions received from the other high courts.

The common law admission test (CLAT), 2025, held in December last year, determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in national law universities in the country.

Multiple pleas were filed in different high courts alleging error in the exam questions.

Several CLAT aspirants joined the high court proceedings virtually and some of them shared messages in the chat box of the court's virtual hearing platform condemning the consortium.

The messages included "shame on consortium"; "consortium is dragging the case" and "tarik pe tarik (date after date)".

On December 20, 2024, a Delhi High Court single judge directed the consortium to revise the result of CLAT 2025 over errors in the answer key.

The single judge's verdict came on the plea of a CLAT aspirant and it ruled the answers to two questions in the entrance test were wrong.

Appeals were filed before the division bench challenging the December 2024 order.

Pleas filed in other high courts alleged several questions in the undergraduate exam were wrong.

Petitions were also filed challenging the CLAT results for admissions in PG courses.

The CLAT 2025 for admissions in five-year LLB courses in NLUs was held on December 1, 2024 and results were declared on December 7, 2024.

