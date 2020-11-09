New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Asking the people of West Bengal to ensure that the Constitution reigns supreme in the land of Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya on Monday said that they will also make sure the "autocratic, dictatorial and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee" is shown the door in the upcoming Assembly election.

He, along with BJP leader Jyotirmay Mahato, also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on the day and submitted a representation, urging him to initiate a breach of privilege motion against West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee's "highhanded police officers" during the recent Nabanno Chalo protests in the state.

"Not a single sacrifice (of BJP members), martyrdom, will go in vain. We will ensure that this autocratic, dictatorial and fascist government of Mamata Banerjee is shown the door in the upcoming Assembly election," said Surya later at a press conference in Delhi.

He went on to ask "conscientious Indians who respect the Indian Constitution, its values and who understands the value of liberty to raise voices against fascism in West Bengal, and stand for values of democracy, rule of law and ensure that the Constitution reigns supreme in the land of Swami Vivekananda, Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Syama Prasad Mookerjee."

Mahato raised the issue of politically instigated killings of their party workers in West Bengal.

"The TMC (Trinamool Congress) will be wiped out due to this tyranny and we will be victorious with over 200 seats in the coming elections. Mamata Banerjee is making the situation in Bengal worse because her political career is coming to an end," Mahato said. (ANI)

