Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 17 (ANI): Asserting that he is not a party to politics, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday assured the people of the state that 2021 Assembly elections will be free, fair and fairless.

"The biggest challenge for me is West Bengal's image related to elections, which is scary...But I assure people that 2021 state elections will be free, fair and fearless. Right step will be taken at the right time. I'm not a party to politics," Dhankhar told media persons at Sarisa in South 24 Parganas.

Also Read | Bajrang Dal’s Ex-District Chief Anil Prabhu Arrested by Karnataka Police For Alleged Involvement in Cattle Theft and Smuggling.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, said that those who oppose free and fair elections will be sternly dealt with.

Earlier, the West Bengal Governor had informed that Leader of the Opposition in the state Abdul Mannan met him at Raj Bhawan and expressed concerns over the law and order situation in the state."Abdul Mannan, Leader of Opposition, called on me today at Raj Bhawan. He expressed serious concern at rise in political violence and the decline in law and order. He deprecated politically inspired police postings and stressed the need of fair elections," he had tweeted.In another tweet, he had said, "For holding fair polls he stressed observance of "political neutrality" by police and administration and timely positioning of central forces to bolster confidence of people in the system." (ANI)

Also Read | How to Watch Barcelona vs Real Soicedad, La Liga 2020-21 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of BAR vs RS Football Game Score Updates on TV.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)