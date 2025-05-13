Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on US President Donald Trump's proposal to mediate over the Kashmir issue.

Raut said that PM Modi talks about bringing his enemies to their knees, but what US President Donald Trump has done is very disrespectful to the country's sovereignty. He further stated that PM Modi will talk about trade with the President and about Pok with Pakistan; however, for that as well, he will have to obtain permission from the US.

"The discussion about Pok, which our respected Prime Minister is conducting, has been going on for 75 years. Modi ji has a 56-inch chest; he does not talk about it. He talks about bringing the enemy to his knees, but what President Trump has done is very disrespectful to our sovereignty and to India. You will talk about trade with Donald Trump, and you will speak about PoK with Pakistan. But for that, you must ask Trump if he permits you, and only then will you talk. It has almost been proven that Trump is running this country. Businessmen rule this country, but international businessmen control the businessmen from here. Where has your patriotism gone?" he told reporters.

CPI leaderD Raja said, " India as a nation stands united in the fight against terrorism...but PM should have answered certain pertinent questions...how the Pahalgam terror attack took place? What were lapses on our part?... How was understanding reached between India and Pakistan, and what role did America play?...what is the truth? What's next, nobody knows...our party has been demanding a special session of Parliament, let PM explain govt's position..."

Following the Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday. PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor has carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has "set up a new parameter and new normal".

PM Modi also referred to India conducting a surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019 and said that after the two operations, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

PM Modi said Indian Air Force, Army Navy, Border Security Force and India's paramilitary forces are constantly on alert.

In Operation Sindoor, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

