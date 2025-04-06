New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The AIMPLB on Saturday asserted it would lead a nationwide movement against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in coordination with all religious, community-based and social organisations, and that the campaign would continue until the legislation was fully repealed.

Slamming National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents such as the JD(U), TDP and the LJP (Ramvilas) that backed the Waqf bill in Parliament, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said the support extended by certain parties to the BJP's communal agenda had fully exposed their so-called secular facade.

In a statement, the AIMPLB emphasised it would lead a nationwide movement against these amendments in coordination with all religious, community-based and social organisations and that the campaign would continue until the amendments were fully repealed.

The board reassured the Muslim community of India that there was no need for despair or disappointment.

The leadership will not shy away from any sacrifice in this cause and, along with all justice-seeking forces in the country, will initiate a strong movement within the constitutional framework against these "oppressive amendments", the AIMPLB said.

These sentiments and views were expressed on Saturday in a meeting of the board's officials and special invitees, it said in the statement.

Late on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by Parliament earlier this week.

Murmu also gave her assent to the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2025.

"The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the government said in a notification.

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlurrahim Mujaddidi shed light on the details of the nationwide campaign.

He said the board would not only take the legal route to challenge in the Supreme Court these discriminatory and unjust amendments but would also employ all democratic and peaceful means of protest, including demonstrations, symbolic protests such as wearing black armbands, roundtable meetings with fellow citizens, and press conferences.

In every state capital, Muslim leaders will court symbolic arrests and protests will be organised at the district level.

At the conclusion of these protests, memorandums will be submitted to the president and the Union home minister through the respective district magistrates and collectors.

As part of the first phase of the movement, an entire week -- from one Friday to the next -- will be observed under the theme "Save Waqf, Save the Constitution".

Several initiatives will be undertaken during this period, with a major focus on organising roundtable discussions with fellow citizens.

These meetings aim to counter the misinformation and the false narratives being spread by the government and sectarian elements with facts and logical arguments, according to the statement.

Similarly, a meeting will be held in Delhi with leaders of other religions and representatives of Waqf institutions, it said.

Large-scale protest programmes will be organised in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Malappuram, Patna, Ranchi, Malerkotla and Lucknow.

The campaign will begin with a grand public gathering at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. All these programmes under the first phase will continue until Eid al-Adha in June.

"The next phase will be decided thereafter. The board's general secretary made an appeal to all Muslims, especially the youth, to remain patient, composed and firm in their stance," the AIMPLB said in the statement.

He urged them not to take any action driven by emotions that might provide opportunities for sectarian and disruptive forces, it added.

Parliament early on Friday approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The discussion witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" as well as "unconstitutional", while the government responded that the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early on Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

