Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the next Chief Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state will be from a backward caste if the party is voted to power.

"Today I want to tell the people of Telangana, give your blessings to BJP and form the BJP government. BJP will give Telangana a Chief Minister from the backward class," Amit Shah said addressing Jana Garjana Sabha in Suryapet.

With Assembly elections in Telangana on sight, the BJP seems to be working strategically to unseat the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind said that BJP will win the upcoming state assembly elections with a full majority, and the Congress will come in third place in many constituencies.

"BJP will win this election with full majority and the Congress will third in many constituencies," Arvind said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent. (ANI)

