Mysuru, Sep 7 (PTI) The government will spare no effort in the next twenty months towards implementation of the National Education Policy-2020, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating a seminar on NEP, jointly organised by Maharani Women's Science College (autonomous), Maharani Arts College, and Maharani Women's Commerce and Management college, Narayan said the NEP aspires to empower students by grooming them to become globally competitive.

"The Union government has set a timeline of 15 years for the implementation of NEP. However, the state government has decided to facilitate its implementation in a speedy manner. The government will make all efforts in the next 20 months to ensure maximum coverage," the minister said.

Stating that the onus of implementing the student-centric NEP lies on universities and management of institutions, Narayan said, "To start with, this could be implemented within the available subjects in colleges and could consider adding more subjects in the following years to come."

Later, talking to reporters Narayan dismissed the allegations of opposition party leaders against NEP, saying that it will benefit students of government institutions to the maximum extent.

"Universities, colleges, private institutions, and faculty have welcomed NEP and are eager to implement NEP. However, the opposition leaders are finding it difficult to digest the positive response pouring in favour of the policy. They don't want good to happen either for students or the country," Narayan charged.

The minister also reiterated that the government is also ready to answer any question to be raised by opposition party leaders related to NEP on the floor of the house in the upcoming legislative session.

