New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday raised questions on the deployment of CISF by the Centre at the Bhakra Nangal dam, further stating that Haryana would only receive the water belonging to them.

"Yesterday, as per routine, their (Haryana's) water supply started. We will give them whatever their annual quota amounts to..." Mann said, addressing a press conference.

The CM questioned the silence of the opposition at the deployment of CISF at the Bhakra Nangal Dam, further stating that this would be an added expense for Punjab.

"The BJP people probably never miss a chance to strike a blow at Punjab. Yesterday, they issued a notice dated the 19th, stating that 296 CISF security guards of various ranks will now be deployed at the Bhakra Dam. For this, the cost per person for one year is Rs 2,90,100.This adds up to Rs 8,58,96,000 -- an amount that BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) or Punjab will have to bear," Mann said.

He also questioned the need of the CISF forces when the Punjab Police was doing their role properly.

"Punjab Police has been doing this job for free -- so why was there a need for this? Punjab Police is already guarding the dam without any charges. Why should we pay? Why has CISF been deployed? There is no water issue this year, and CISF doesn't even know how to operate the gates ('fatta'), so does this mean they're preparing for theft next year? All this is being done to put more financial burden on us," he further added.

Earlier on May 11, Mann had accused the Central government of using Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officials to seize Punjab's water, pledging to stop the move during his visit to Nangal.

In a post on X, Mann said, "BBMB is not stopping its dirty deeds at the behest of the BJP government at the centre. While Punjab is firmly standing against Pakistan on its border, the BJP government at the Centre is once again going to rob Punjab's water through BBMB officials."

He added, "I will not let this happen. I will reach Nangal in a short while and stop their conspiracy from being completed."

Mann accused the central authorities of exploiting administrative mechanisms like BBMB to bypass state control and infringe upon Punjab's water rights. (ANI)

