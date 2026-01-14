Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Expressing confidence in winning the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant declared that their party will once again hoist the saffron flag in Mumbai by defeating 'corrupt forces' in the upcoming polls.

Sawant emphasised that the party believes in bringing everyone along, noting that Mumbai has always been an inclusive city, which is why people live peacefully.

Also Read | Mine Collapse in West Bengal: 3 Dead, 2 Critically Injured During Coal Theft Incident in Asansol, Rescue Operations Underway.

"The atmosphere in Mumbai is all about 'Shiv-Bhagwa', it's about Uddhav and Raj, it's about Aaditya, it's about the 'Mashaal' and the engine. Everyone has decided that by removing corrupt people from here, we will once again hoist the saffron flag. We are the Shiv Sena that takes everyone along... Mumbai has always been inclusive, that's why everyone lives here peacefully. Now, where have these people brought up this issue of caste and community from? It's a municipal corporation election... and that's the issue, talk about that, talk about what you want to give to the people...," Sawant told ANI.

The remarks come in the wake of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's statement, which made a strong pitch for Marathi unity, warning that the state's language, land, and identity are under threat."

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped by 6 Men, Saves Herself Using Accused's Mobile to Call Police.

Addressing party workers, Thackeray said people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar should not impose Hindi in Maharashtra, asserting that any such attempt would be resisted. He termed the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls as a "decisive" election for the Marathi community, urging voters to unite for Maharashtra and remain vigilant on polling day to prevent any malpractice.

"People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you. They're coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share... If land and language are gone, you will be finished. Today, this crisis has arrived at your doorstep," Raj Thackeray said.

"This is the last election for the Marathi man... If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people... What will we tell them?... The BLA (Booth Level Agents) appointed at 6 AM should be ready on election day... Be alert, be vigilant, don't be careless... If anyone comes to vote again, throw them out," the MNS Chief added.

Later, countering Opposition claims over threats to the "Marathi manush, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said it was not the Marathi community but certain political forces whose existence was at stake, underscoring that Maharashtra belongs to all Marathi people, not any single group.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Fadnavis, saying the "son of the soil" issue has remained relevant in Maharashtra for 60 years. Raut further stated that no one would have cared about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it weren't for Bal Thackeray, who boosted the party.

Marathi 'manus' is in danger because of the BJP, he asserted.

"This issue has been going on for 60 years in Maharashtra. This is not about the Thackeray brothers. He is challenging Hindu Hridya Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Balasaheb boosted your party, and you're challenging him? Otherwise, nobody cared for you. You didn't have two people whose posters you could put in Mumbai and Maharashtra. If a Marathi man is in danger, it's because of the BJP. This is why our direct fight is with the BJP," Raut said.

This political exchange comes ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)