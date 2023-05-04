Patna (Bihar) [India], May 4 (ANI): Reacting over the Patna High Court's judgement putting an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that the government will take the next step after reading the court's order.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "The (state) government will take the next step only after reading the judgement. One thing should be noted, it was not a census, but a survey. Neither it was the first nor the last of the survey. But, everyone, including Lalu Ji, Nitish Ji and this government, we are committed to conducting this survey. This survey was being done for people's welfare and on people's demand only."

"Our aim with this survey was to end poverty and backwardness in the society and to take the benefits of a government scheme to the last mile. Also, the survey was not specifically for one caste, but for everyone. But, our next step will be after reading the judgement," he added.

On Wednesday, the Patna High Court completed the hearing and reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar.

During yesterday's hearing, a division bench of Chief Justice KV Chandran heard the petitions filed by Akhilesh Kumar and others.

Advocates Dinu Kumar, Ritu Raj and Abhinav Srivastava on behalf of the petitioners and advocate General PK Shahi on behalf of the State presented the parties before the court.

Dinu Kumar told the court that the State government is conducting caste and economic surveys. He said that this right to conduct surveys is beyond the jurisdiction of the State government.

Advocate General PK Shahi during the hearing on Wednesday said that, the survey is being conducted to make plans for public welfare and to improve the social level.

The Bihar government launched the caste survey exercise on January 7. (ANI)

