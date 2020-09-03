Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): After Facebook banned the account of BJP MLA from Telangana, T Raja, the legislator said that the social media platform should ban the accounts of leaders of other parties who give inflammatory speeches.

"I have received information that Facebook has removed all pages and accounts in my name. I highly appreciate the move taken by them. But there are some rumours being spread by the opposition parties that the BJP is posting provoking videos which are untrue. I request the Congress party to check themselves when they talk about us," Singh said.

According to Singh, there are many leaders of other parties who give inflammatory speeches.

He requested facebook officials to deactivate all the unauthorised profiles of other parties as well.

"I will mail them regarding the same. I even request them to activate my official account. I will continue to use it by following all the guidelines given by Facebook," the BJP MLA said. (ANI)

