New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday offered condolences on Wing Commander Harshit Sinha's death in the MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

"With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart," tweeted Indian Air Force.

Earlier on Friday evening, a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Minutes after this, the IAF in a tweet, confirmed the crash of its aircraft.

"This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," IAF tweeted. (ANI)

