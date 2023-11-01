Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 1 (ANI): Daily flight movements to and from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati are set to increase significantly with the addition of six new connections, including an international one.

These new flights are part of the winter schedule, which came into effect on October 29, 2023, and will continue until March 31, 2024, officials said.

This includes direct flights to Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Varanasi. In addition to this, an international flight will also connect Guwahati with Bangkok starting in December, complementing the existing flight connections to Singapore and Paro.

According to an official statement, the number of passengers saw a significant increase in October this year. In October 2023, the total number of passengers reached 508,025, up from 461,649 in October 2022. Simultaneously, the number of aircraft operating at the airport has also increased, as stated in the official statement.

The total number of scheduled flights in October 2023 was 3,706, compared to 3,640 scheduled flights in October 2022.

On October 21, 2023, Guwahati Airport handled 18,175 passengers (9,259 departing and 8,916 arriving passengers), marking the highest number in this financial year.

Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), the new airport operator, expects an increase in both passenger footfall and flight operations during the winter season.

"Air connectivity is the most reliable and convenient mode of transportation from the Northeast and therefore it is not surprising to see double-digit growth. The most encouraging factor is to see the growth of tourists to this region and the interest of other countries in the products of the Northeast," Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah said.

Baruah further expressed confidence in a continued increase in traffic at Guwahati Airport. (ANI)

