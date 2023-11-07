Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) The Winter Session of the West Bengal Assembly is scheduled to commence on November 24 and will continue till December 7, Speaker Biman Banerjee said on Tuesday.

A Business Advisory (BA) committee meeting will be convened shortly to finalise the details, he told reporters here.

An all-party meeting will also take place in the third week of November to deliberate on the agenda of the House.

According to sources in the assembly, a few bills are expected to be presented during the session.

"Several bills are set to be tabled, though the specifics will be determined during the BA committee meeting," said TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh.

