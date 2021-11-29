New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament today ahead of the commencement of the winter session.

According to sources, the Congress MP has returned to the country from his trip abroad and will participate in the winter session today in which there are 26 new bills are on the agenda of the BJP-led government.

Leaders of Opposition parties also attended the meeting called by the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to "create a consensus" over the issues to be raised in the winter session of the Parliament commencing today.

The government has indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

