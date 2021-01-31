New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): With 140 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's tally reached 6,35,096 on Sunday, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The national capital has reported four deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 10,853. The overall recoveries reached 6,22,882 after 211 new discharges.

At present, there are only 1,361 active coronavirus cases in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1,07,46,183 and the death toll mounted to 1,68,784 on Sunday. (ANI)

