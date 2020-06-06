India News | With 233 Fresh Cases, Bihar's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 4,831

Patna, Jun 6 (PTI) Bihar reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as its tally for the dreaded disease shot up to 4,831, the health department said.

Significant numbers of cases were reported from north Bihar districts such as Darbhanga, Samastipur, Supaul, East Champaran, West Champaran, Madhubani, Purnea, Saran and Kishanganj.

South of the Ganges, the spike was notable in Munger, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur and Kaimur. Four people tested positive in Patna district.

No fresh casualties were reported in the state where the death toll remained at 29. Khagaria and Begusarai have reported three casualties each while Patna, Vaishali, Bhojpur, Sitamarhi and Siwan have accounted for two fatalities each.

Besides, one death each has been reported from Araria, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur, Saran and Sheohar.

With 273 cases each, Khagaria and Patna are the worst-hit districts in the state where all the 38 administrative units are affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Other badly affected districts are Begusarai (254), Bhagalpur (226), Madhubani (217) and Rohtas (230).

Only 15 of the state's 38 districts still have total cases below 100.

The state's COVID-19 tally has risen by more than 4,000 in the last one month, though it began reporting cases in March.

The spike has been attributed to a large number of migrants, carrying the infection, returning by Shramik Special trains and other modes of transport.

Till Friday, the number of migrants testing positive since May 3 was 3,311.

A major chunk of them happened to be returnees from Delhi (795), Maharashtra (778), Gujarat (538), Haryana (295), Uttar Pradesh (187), Rajasthan (127), West Bengal (113), Telangana (108) and Punjab (98).

