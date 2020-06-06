Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Online Listing Reveal Prices & Specifications Ahead of Official Launch

Redmi 9 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch a new smartphone, Redmi 9 in the Philippines market. The Redmi 9 smartphone has been listed online on Lazada e-retailer in the Philippines before its official launch. The listing reveals all the important details about the smartphone ahead of its official launch. The smartphone will be equipped with a quad rear camera, waterdrop-style notch, rear fingerprint sensor, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,020mAh battery and much more. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 & Redmi 8A Smartphones Become Expensive in India.

The listing on Lazada e-retailer also reveals prices of the smartphone. The Redmi 9 will be offered in two configurations – 3GB + 32GB & 4GB + 64GB. The 3GB variant is listed at PHP 6,990 (around Rs. 10,500) whereas the 4GB version is listed at PHP 7,490 (around Rs. 11,300). The listing also reveals colour includes three shades - Grey, Purple, and Green. Strangely, the 64GB variant in Purple shade is priced at PHP 9,999 (around Rs 15,100).

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi 9 smartphone sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core chipset - MediaTek Helio G80 which is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The phone also gets a dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion. For photography, the Redmi 9 will get a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP macro shooter & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera for selfies and video calling. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Launching in India on June 11 via an Online Event.

The phone will be backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology. The smartphone is likely to be offered with AI Face Unlock, alongside a rear fingerprint sensor. It will also get a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and infrared sensor.