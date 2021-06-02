New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): With 576 fresh cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate further dropped to 0.78 per cent, which is the lowest since March 18.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Wednesday, as many as 1,287 people recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period, while 103 people succumbed to the disease in the said period.

As per the government data, 73,451 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and 1,94,46,544 tests were conducted so far.

The cumulative caseload of Delhi has now reached 14,27,439 including 9,364 active cases which have dropped below 10,000, the lowest since March 31.

As many as 13,93,673 people have recovered from the disease so far while 24,402 people have lost their lives due to infection in the national capital.

As many as 50,658 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours while 54,60,805 people have been vaccinated so far.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened. (ANI)

