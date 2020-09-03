Lucknow, Sep 3 (PTI) The coronavirus death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,691 on Thursday with 75 more fatalities, while 5,776 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,47,101, officials said here.

There are 57,598 active cases in the state, while 1,85,812 patients have been discharged after recovering from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

Also Read | India-China Border Standoff: China Deploys 5 Militia Squads for Rapid Response at LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

"The state reported 5,776 fresh cases in the past 24 hours and the COVID-19 tally in the state has risen to 2,47,101," a health bulletin said.

Of the 75 fatalities, 13 were reported from Lucknow, five from Kanpur, four each from Ballia and Raebareli, three each from Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Jhansi and Barabanki, among others, it said.

Also Read | Ragini Dwivedi Summoned by Crime Branch in Sandalwood Drug Racket Scandal.

As far as fresh cases are concerned, Lucknow recorded maximum 823 cases, Kanpur 347, Prayagraj 342, Gorakhpur 224, Varanasi 217, Ghaziabad 183 and Gautam Buddh Nagar 138, among others, it said.

A total of 456 people have died due to the disease in Kanpur, 392 in Lucknow, 173 in Varanasi, 171 in Prayagraj, 142 in Meerut, 121 in Bareilly, 108 in Agra, the bulletin added.

As many as 1,36,803 COVID-19 tests were conducted in UP on Wednesday, taking the total number of tests done in the state to over 60 lakh, Prasad said.

Of the 57,598 active cases, 29,588 are in home isolation, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)