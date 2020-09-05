Bhind (MP), Sep 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders Govind Singh and Ajay Singh on Saturday began a foot march from Lahar for river conservation after garlanding a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said the 'padyatra', during which MLA Govind Singh will walk along the banks of Chambal and its tributaries, will culminate on the banks of Sindh river at Sevra in Datia district on September 11.

Gupta said the Congress, during the march, will tell people how the BJP poached MLAs and brought down the democratically elected Kamal Nath government in the state in March.

A total of 27 Assembly seats in the 230-member House will have bypolls though no date has been fixed for them as yet.

Speaking to reporters in Lahar alongside former leader of opposition Ajay Singh, Govind Singh said the Congress would inflict a crushing defeat on the BJP in the bypolls and bounce back to power.

Speaking on the padyatra, Singh said illegal sand mining was killing water bodies in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Incidentally, 16 of the 27 seats which will have bypolls are situated in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash, will participate in the yatra.

