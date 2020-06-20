New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday said that treatment of COVID-19 patients have been made affordable in the national capital with the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"With the guidance of Hon'ble Home Minister @HMOIndia, Covid treatment made affordable in Delhi. #IndiaFightsCorona #HealthForAll," Baijal tweeted quoting tweets of the spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Also Read | AP SSC Board Exam 2020 Update: Andhra Pradesh Government Cancels Class 10 Exams Due to Rise in Coronavirus Cases.

In a series of tweets, Spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs informed about the charges being fixed for treatment of COVID-19 in Delhi. The cost of treatment at the coronavirus-designated private hospitals for isolation beds has been fixed at Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per day.

"To provide relief to the common man in Delhi, HM @AmitShah constituted a committee under Member of @NITIAayog to fix rates charged by Pvt hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, ICUs without ventilator support & ICUs with ventilator support," it tweeted.

Also Read | Karnataka | 56-Year-Old Head Constable Dies of COVID-19 in Bengaluru: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

"Committee has recommended Rs 8000-10000, 13000-15000 & 15000-18000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24000-25000, 34000-43000 & 44000-54000 (excluding PPE cost) @HMOIndia," it said in another tweet of the thread.

Meanwhile, Baijal has also announced the rollback of compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine for every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi.

"Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," he tweeted.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 53,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delhi including 27,512 active, 23,569 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 2035 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)